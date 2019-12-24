BidaskClub Upgrades Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Buy

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $35,072.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,236. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 605,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 4,287.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

