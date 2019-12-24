BidaskClub Upgrades Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut Cree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72 and a beta of 0.88. Cree has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $69.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cree will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,538.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cree by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 34,301 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cree by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 771,040 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after acquiring an additional 115,155 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 82.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 462,685 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 209,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

