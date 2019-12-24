BidaskClub Upgrades Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $56.00 target price on shares of Talend and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.86.

Shares of TLND opened at $41.04 on Friday. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,589,184.00. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Talend by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,257,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after acquiring an additional 246,951 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 141,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

