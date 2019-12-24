BidaskClub Upgrades Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.70.

Shares of WLTW opened at $201.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.63 and a 200-day moving average of $192.82. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson has a one year low of $144.13 and a one year high of $206.29.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

