BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $338.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.07, a PEG ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.49. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 46.77%. Equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $39,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,440 shares of company stock worth $2,286,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 283,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 305,276 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1,577.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 344,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 323,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 143,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

