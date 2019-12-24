BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $158.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 83.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.41.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.61 and a beta of 1.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $1,690,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59,167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 281,636 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,553,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after buying an additional 247,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

