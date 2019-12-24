BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

BNTX opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

