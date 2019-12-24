Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $46,307.00 and $1,632.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 46% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00183502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.01180964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00119043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 23,769,326 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

