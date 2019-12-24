Bitcoinus Trading Down 50.1% Over Last Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $12.00 and approximately $5,133.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 50.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00058993 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00084219 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000879 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00067011 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,422.76 or 0.99874648 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

