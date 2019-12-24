bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Hits $0.50 on Exchanges

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One bitUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00006912 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $3.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00183502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.01180964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00119043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,810,880 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. The official message board for bitUSD is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.