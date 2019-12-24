BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $268,500.00. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $952,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,745.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,417 shares of company stock worth $7,581,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 30.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.