BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Receives “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BB. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,755,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,619,000 after purchasing an additional 422,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,969,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,296,000 after buying an additional 11,118,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after buying an additional 1,860,044 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in BlackBerry by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,660,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,720,000 after buying an additional 97,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in BlackBerry by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 4,916,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after buying an additional 944,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

