BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$9.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$7.60 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$8.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 243.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.61. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$6.48 and a 12-month high of C$13.74.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$344.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Steven Capelli acquired 32,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$230,553.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$694,799.24.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

