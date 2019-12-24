BlockStamp Market Cap Achieves $2.55 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. BlockStamp has a market cap of $2.55 million and $1,013.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for $0.0974 or 0.00001328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00031630 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000737 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003831 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001340 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. BlockStamp's total supply is 33,692,446 coins and its circulating supply is 26,149,480 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

