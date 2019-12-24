BLOCKv Price Up 4.7% This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $1,375.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Upbit. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00183322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.01172363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00119097 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Tidex, IDEX, Upbit, OKEx, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

