BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.67

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$15.67 ($11.11) and last traded at A$15.40 ($10.92), with a volume of 869961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$15.51 ($11.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$12.73.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lambert bought 4,200 shares of BlueScope Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$12.05 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of A$50,610.00 ($35,893.62). Also, insider Mark Vassella 250,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile (ASX:BSL)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

