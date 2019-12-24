BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a report released on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

BOKF opened at $86.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 54.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

