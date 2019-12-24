BOOM Hits One Day Volume of $18,896.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. BOOM has a market cap of $712,013.00 and approximately $18,896.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM's total supply is 972,982,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,921,314 tokens. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io.

The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

