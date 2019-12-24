BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $45.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

NYSE BWA opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,246,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $933,911,000 after buying an additional 62,875 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $443,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,984,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 824,302 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,802,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after acquiring an additional 231,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,901,000 after acquiring an additional 805,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

