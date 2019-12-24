BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. BorgWarner has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

