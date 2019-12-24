BOScoin Trading Up 9.3% This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. BOScoin has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $989,526.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,184,549,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,568,707 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

