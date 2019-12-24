Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$200.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$215.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of TSE BYD.UN traded down C$0.51 on Tuesday, hitting C$202.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.43. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$103.17 and a 12-month high of C$204.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$197.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$179.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

In other Boyd Group Income Fund news, Director W. Brock Bulbuck sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total transaction of C$14,418,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,491,452.25. Also, Senior Officer Eric Danberg sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$177.28, for a total transaction of C$212,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,558,090.54. Insiders have sold a total of 143,700 shares of company stock worth $27,608,355 over the last 90 days.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

