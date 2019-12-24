Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research lowered Brady from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Brady from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $57.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.48. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller sold 4,363 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $253,184.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,173.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $102,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $364,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,726,635 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brady by 474.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

