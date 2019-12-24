Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,288,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 132,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 261,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 662,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 139,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHR stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.13. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

