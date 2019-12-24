Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Trading Down 20%

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 1,695,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 457% from the average session volume of 304,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

