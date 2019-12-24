Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Independent Bank Co.(MI) reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IBCP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 40,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

In other news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter worth approximately $7,157,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth $6,719,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 68.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 177,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 20.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 761,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 130,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

