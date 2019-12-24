Brokerages Anticipate Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Announce -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Irhythm Technologies.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The company had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.56.

NASDAQ IRTC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.73. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $98.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,999,000 after purchasing an additional 190,824 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 705,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after buying an additional 488,247 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

