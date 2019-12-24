Brokerages Anticipate Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen downgraded Movado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

NYSE MOV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.74. 1,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $497.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 97.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.