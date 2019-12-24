Brokerages Anticipate Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Niu Technologies’ rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Niu Technologies an industry rank of 171 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIU. ValuEngine raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,533,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 574,135 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

NIU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $631.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.48.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

