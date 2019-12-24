Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.54. Rent-A-Center reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCII shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares in the company, valued at $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 251,653 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 16.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.