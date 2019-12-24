Brokerages Expect EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. EZCORP posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EZPW shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

EZPW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.67. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EZCORP by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in EZCORP by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EZCORP by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

