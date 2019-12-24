Brokerages Set Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Price Target at €723.63

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €723.63 ($841.42).

ADYEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €800.00 ($930.23) price objective on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €960.00 ($1,116.28) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Adyen Company Profile

