Brokerages Set Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT at C$50.66

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.66.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.50 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.93, for a total transaction of C$301,693.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,095,540.08.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$46.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$36.47 and a 12 month high of C$49.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.