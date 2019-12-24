Brokerages Set Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Target Price at $44.86

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $348,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $369,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,334.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 767,600 shares of company stock valued at $27,430,702 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Chegg by 4.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Chegg by 15.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

CHGG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

