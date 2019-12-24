Brokerages Set Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price at $140.00

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of FIVE opened at $122.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. Five Below has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,065,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 42.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after purchasing an additional 120,936 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,185,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

