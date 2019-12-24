Brokerages Set FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Price Target at $99.38

Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $100.00 target price on shares of FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $100.26 on Friday. FMC has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FMC will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 24,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,617.44. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,883,000 after acquiring an additional 73,611 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $2,183,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 16.1% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.