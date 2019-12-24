Brokerages Set Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Target Price at $38.17

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.60. 4,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,953. Greif has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.86 per share, with a total value of $173,294.18. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 487,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 65,584 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Greif by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 231,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Greif by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 7.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 65,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

