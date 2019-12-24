Brokerages Set Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) PT at $45.57

Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRTX. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.33. 11,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.83. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Poyhonen bought 5,143 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $90,002.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,502.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 306,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,185 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

