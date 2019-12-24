Brokerages Set Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Target Price at $41.85

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.85.

MDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Meredith and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Meredith has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.91.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meredith will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous dividend of $0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meredith by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 5.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Meredith by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.