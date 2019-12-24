Brokerages Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) PT at $222.82

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $54,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after purchasing an additional 740,633 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 509.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.41. 2,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,604. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $240.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

