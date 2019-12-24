Brokerages Set Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target at $18.33

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

In related news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $218,312.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 701,755 shares of company stock valued at $11,950,637 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,825,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 413.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 389,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 25,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,298. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

