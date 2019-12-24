Brokerages Set Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $25.31

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,551,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,703,000 after purchasing an additional 234,458 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,441,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after buying an additional 58,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after buying an additional 4,960,284 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,893,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,950,000 after buying an additional 181,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

