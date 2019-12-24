Brokerages Set Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Target Price at $18.52

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on Pretium Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price target on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. 69,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,035. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 327,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

