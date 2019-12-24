Brokerages Set Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $93.65

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.65.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Northland Securities set a $100.00 target price on Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $329,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,918.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $84,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,368 shares in the company, valued at $15,796,551.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,191,972 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Qualys by 22.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,552. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. Qualys has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

