Brokerages Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $248.73

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.73.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 63.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.26. The stock had a trading volume of 18,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $155.19 and a 1-year high of $270.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.26.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 19.47%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

