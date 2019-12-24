Brokerages Set South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Target Price at $34.80

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

SJI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,297,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,198 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,100,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,590,000 after purchasing an additional 183,830 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,498,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 73,343 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.16. 11,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.51%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

