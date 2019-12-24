Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $66.88

Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. CL King lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Robert W. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,797,000 after acquiring an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Thor Industries by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,784,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 859,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after acquiring an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 474,335 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $76.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

