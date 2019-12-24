BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Desjardins set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BRP by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP increased its stake in shares of BRP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOO opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. BRP has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.