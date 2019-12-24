Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Builders FirstSource from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

