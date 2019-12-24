Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CALM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.43. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,792,000 after acquiring an additional 335,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.